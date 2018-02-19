English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah to Visit Karnataka Coastal Belt Ahead of Polls, Visit Temples, Raise Sensitive Issues
Amit Shah is scheduled to visit prominent temples in the coastal regions of Karnataka, besides meeting the families of victims of ‘communal killings’, like that of Deepak Rao who died in early January and Paresh Meshta, who died in December.
File image of Amit Shah. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: BJP national president Amit Shah will be visiting the coastal regions of Karnataka to campaign for the upcoming state elections and is likely to take up ‘Hindutva’ as a key issue, yet again.
Shah is scheduled to visit prominent temples in the region, besides meeting the families of victims of ‘communal killings’, like that of Deepak Rao who died in early January and Paresh Meshta, who died in December.
Shah will hold political meetings at Mangalore, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia and address youth and student groups. He will also hold a meeting of social media activists in the region and a fishermen's convention.
However, the highlight of his Karnataka trip will be the visit to the homes of Hindu victims of alleged communal killings and visits to the several prominent temples in the region, including the Kukke Subramanya temple, the Udupi Krishna temple and the Gokarna temple. At Udupi, he will also hold a dialogue with seers of some of the major temples of the area.
The coastal Karnataka region is known to be a communally sensitive belt and BJP has time and again taken up emotive issues like PFI activism and protection of Hindus as campaign tools in the recent past.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
