Amit Shah to Visit West Bengal Before Durga Puja to Sound 2021 Poll Bugle, PM Modi to Convey Virtual Greetings on 'Sasthi'

As West Bengal is gearing up for the festive season, both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are working hard to outdo each other, aiming at the 2021 state Assembly Polls.

The state BJP has already raised the political temperature with ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhijan’ on August 8 and now to take it forward they have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address people virtually during Durga Puja on ‘Sasthi’, October 22.

“We have requested Narendra Modi ji to greet (virtually) people in Bengal because on ‘Sasthi’ Lord Ram had worshipped Ma Durga to release Sita from Ravana’s captivity. Also, ‘Sasthi’ holds a significant spot as on this day Ma Durga’s face is unveiled,” a senior party leader said.

PM’s virtual greetings will be backed by Amit Shah’s public meeting in North Bengal and also at the booth level before Durga Puja.

During his stay, Shah will take stock of the ground situation ahead of the polls, attend scheduled meetings in North and South Bengal.

The Home Minister will brief party leaders about the roadmap to oust the TMC. State-centric burning issues will be discussed by him which will be highlighted during BJP’s scheduled campaign against the TMC in the state.

“Yes it is true that Amit Shah ji will be here before Puja. He will hold a couple of meetings to take stock of the situation. He wanted to come earlier, but due to his health concern, he could not make it. His meetings in Bengal are very important for us and his arrival dates will be finalised soon,” state BJP president, Dilip Ghosh said.

Unlike the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections– this time BJP leaders and workers are silent over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Instead, they were asked to highlight the misrule of the TMC government.

Meanwhile, after being slapped with various sections for organising ‘Nabanna March’ by breaking the Covid-19 precautionary norms - Dilip Ghosh urged the people to celebrate Durga Puja but suggested to avoid ‘Utsav’ (referring to large gatherings) amid pandemic.

Reacting on Ghosh’s suggestions, TMC leader Saugata Roy, said, “They don’t actually fit with the tradition of Bengal. There is nothing to pay attention to his suggestion.” However, to get political mileage in the state during any festival has become prominent since 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre and the party’s leadership aimed at filling up the opposition vacuum in Bengal.