Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Amit Shah Trains Guns on Congress for Objecting to Art 370 Repeal, Taunts Rahul for Being Cited by Pak

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the scrapping of Article 370 will open the road for development in Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Trains Guns on Congress for Objecting to Art 370 Repeal, Taunts Rahul for Being Cited by Pak
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at Congress's Rahul Gandhi saying that the leader should be ashamed that his criticism to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is being cited by Pakistan.

Shah, who is on a visit to Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli said, "Congress has objected the scrapping of Article 370. Even today, the statement Rahul Gandhi gives is praised in Pakistan. His statement is included in Pakistan's petition. Congress members should be ashamed that their statements are being used against India."

In a letter to the United Nations, Pakistan had quoted the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi had, however, slammed Pakistan saying that although Congress may disagree with the Modi government on a number of issues, there is no doubt that Kashmir is an internal matter.

Amit Shah further said that the scrapping of Article 370 has opened the doors to development. "With the withdrawal of 370, the road of development has opened in Jammu and Kashmir, the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid, the task of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India has been done. Everyone is with the government on this decision but some people are opposing it as well."

The Home Minister is visiting Silvassa to inaugurate several development projects.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram