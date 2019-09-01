Amit Shah Trains Guns on Congress for Objecting to Art 370 Repeal, Taunts Rahul for Being Cited by Pak

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at Congress's Rahul Gandhi saying that the leader should be ashamed that his criticism to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is being cited by Pakistan.

Shah, who is on a visit to Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli said, "Congress has objected the scrapping of Article 370. Even today, the statement Rahul Gandhi gives is praised in Pakistan. His statement is included in Pakistan's petition. Congress members should be ashamed that their statements are being used against India."

In a letter to the United Nations, Pakistan had quoted the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi had, however, slammed Pakistan saying that although Congress may disagree with the Modi government on a number of issues, there is no doubt that Kashmir is an internal matter.

Amit Shah further said that the scrapping of Article 370 has opened the doors to development. "With the withdrawal of 370, the road of development has opened in Jammu and Kashmir, the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid, the task of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India has been done. Everyone is with the government on this decision but some people are opposing it as well."

The Home Minister is visiting Silvassa to inaugurate several development projects.

