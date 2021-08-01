Amit Shah Visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow Hospital to Enquire About His Health

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday visited former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here to enquire about his health, the hospital said in a statement. The 89-year-old Kalyan Singh, a BJP veteran who has also served as a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness.

The hospital said Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Medical Education Suresh Khanna, called on Singh in the afternoon and enquired about his health and wished for his speedy recovery.

आज SGPGI लखनऊ में जाकर हम सभी के प्रेरणास्त्रोत आदरणीय श्री कल्याण सिंह जी का स्वास्थ्य जाना।बाबूजी का प्रदेश व देश की राजनीति में बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। विचारधारा के प्रति उनके समर्पण से हमें सदैव प्रेरणा मिलती है। ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/IDwJ5FBFpL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2021

"Former chief minister of UP and ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical, but his clinical parameters are under control," the hospital said. Singh is on a life-saving support system and being closely monitored by expert consultants, it said. "The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology. Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping close watch on all the aspects related to his health," the statement said. Director, Professor R K Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

Shah is visiting the state for various development-related works. Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

