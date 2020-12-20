Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati, Pays Tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus. Shah is scheduled to visit the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.

Paid tributes to one of India's greatest thinkers, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, at Rabindra Bhawan in Shantiniketan. Gurudev's contribution to India's freedom movement will forever be remembered and his thoughts will continue to inspire our generations to come. pic.twitter.com/OG70LwfRwY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus, they said. Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice- chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.