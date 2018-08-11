Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee LIVE: BJP Chief Lands at Kolkata Airport Amid Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'

Aug 11, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

No Drones for Amit Shah's Kolkata Rally? | Kolkata Police has apparently denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to deploy a drone for monitoring the security arrangements at Amit Shah's rally today. The saffron party, wary after a tent collapsed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Midnapore rally in July, have also urged to the police to allow the use of walkie-talkies by party workers during Saturday's rally at Mayo Road in the heart of the heart, they said. As a safety measure the state BJP leadership has appointed a decorator from Jharkhand to prepare the venue for Amit Shah's Saturday rally. According to state BJP sources unlike the Midnapore rally, the party this time is not building any make shift tent for its supporters who will participate in the rally. "We are yet to receive any communication or permission from the police allowing the deployment of drone at the rally venue," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said. Three decorators have been appointed to prepare the stage and the venue for the programme, he said adding two of the three are from Kolkata and one from Jharkhand. "They are looking into the aspect of preparing the stage and venue," Basu said.