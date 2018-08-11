Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee LIVE: BJP Chief Lands at Kolkata Airport Amid Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'

Amid a face-off with Mamata Banerjee over demand for Bengal National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national president Amit Shah is set to address a massive gathering at Kolkata's Mayo Road around 1 pm today. Shah, who has been embroiled in a heated war of words with West Bengal CM ever since the final draft of Assam NRC was released, is expected to rake up the matter in his speech this afternoon. As soon as the BJP chief landed at the Kolkata airport, he was welcomed by supporters chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shree Ram'. The war between the two parties escalated last evening when posters asking the "BJP to leave Bengal" were put up in and around Shah's rally venue, following which the BJP leadership wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to demand 'security' for people attending the political gathering. This morning, a bus with supporters of saffron party were allegedly attacked at Chandrakona Road in West Midnapore while they were enroute to Kolkata.
In Picture: Amit Shah greets supporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
People Welcome Amit Shah at Airport, Heavy Traffic at Various Places | A Kolkata resident claimed that a swarm of people were waiting outside the airport to welcome BJP national president Amit Shah. She said that people were "struck" at various places in West Bengal due to heavy traffic as everyone was head towards Mayo Road rally.
Around 1 lac people waiting for Amit Shah in Kolkata ... massive gathering already when many are stucked all over in WB and unable to reach the venue
Speaking ahead of Amit Shah's rally, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan said, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) changed her stand on NRC. In 2005, she was in favour of this and now she is opposing it. We protest her changing stand and today's rally is against TMC. Kailash Vijayvargiya said that people should save Bengal from Mamata Banerjee who talks about civil war. Recently Mamata, while coming down heavily on Assam's National Register of Citizens, had said that NRC in Assam will led to civil war.
As soon as the BJP chief landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, he was welcomed by supporters chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shree Ram'. (Picture: The stage from where Amit Shah is set to deliver his speech)
Amit Shah Lands in Kolkata | Amit Shah lands in Kolkata to address a rally at Kolkata's Mayo Road today. Shah, who has been embroiled in a heated war of words with Banerjee ever since the National Register of Citizen final draft was released in Assam, will address a massive political gathering that has been organised by the BJP’s youth wing under the banner of ‘Yuva Samabesh’. Shah’s speech is likely to run on the same lines as his other addresses since the NRC draft came out on July 31 during which he has accused the opposition parties of playing vote bank politics on an issue that has “national security implications”.
Alleging that the names of lakhs of Bengali speaking people have been dropped from the NRC draft, Secretary General Partha Chatterjee demanded that they be included in the register. "We won't let them make a person refugee in his own country," he said. Enraged over the Trinamool's decision, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh dubbed it as an attempt to foment violence during Shah's rally and warned that people would give a befitting reply. "The only reason they have taken up this political programme is to prevent our workers and supporters from attending Amit Shah's rally. They want to foment violence. But I would like to warn them that if they stir up trouble, people will give them a befitting reply," he said.
RECAP: TMC's Dhikkar Diwas | On a day BJP President Amit Shah is slated to address a public rally here, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress would hold rallies in the districts of the state on Saturday to raise its pitch against the publication of the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The Trinamool has decided to leave out the metropolis from the programme, said its Secretary General Partha Chatterjee. Shah would address the rally on Mayo Road in the heart of the city. Chatterjee said the party would take out a rally in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against the NRC.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh inspects preparations for Amit Shah's Kolkata rally.
Venue of tomorrow's meeting at Mayo Road, Kolkata, where Mananiya Amit Shah will address a "Yuva Rally".
BJP MP Poonam Mahajan requested people to join BJP national president Amit Shah's 'Cholo Kolkata rally' in Kolkata to expose the 'lies' of Trinamool Congress, who are "nothing but CPI(M) in a shade of blue and white". "'If you are not us, then you are against us.' TMC is nothing but CPIM in a shade of blue & white.
Come join BJP President Shri @AmitShah ji at @BJYM 's #CholoKolkata rally tomorrow on Mayo Rd at 1pm to expose their lies," she tweeted.
A resident of Kolkata posted a video of a rally held to welcome BJP national president Amit Shah. People, of all age groups, can be seen holding flags of the saffron party and marching on the road.
TMC Workers Tonsure Heads During Dhikkar Diwas | Scores of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have apparently shaved their heads in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas in protest against NRC in Assam as a part of Dhikkar Diwas.
Bus Owners 'Threaten' Not to Ferry BJP Workers to Shah Rally, Claims Vijayvargiya | BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that the bus owners have threatened not to ferry BJP workers for Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata. "Despite that a sea of people can be seen all around. From today reverse counting of Mamata government has begun," he said.
Traffic in Kolkata Hit Ahead of Amit Shah's Rally | Morning traffic has been hit in Kolkata as large crowds are heading towards Mayo Road where BJP chief Amit Shah will address a rally in a few hours. The sea of people is almost touching Park Street crossing. Traffic in this arterial junction might affect movement of people and vehicles in Maidan, New Market Area, Howrah Bridge and Dalhousie.
'Illegal Immigrants Will Create 10 More Kashmirs': Ramdev on NRC Issue Ahead of Amit Shah's Kolkata Rally | With just a few hours left for Amit Shah's Kolkata rally, the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been resounding in other parts of the country as well. Yoga guru Ramdev today said, "As it is nearly four crore people are living in India illegally, and Rohingyas have added to the problem. These people are been trained for illegal activities. If they are able to settle in the country, it will lead to creation of 10 other Kashmirs." In the run-up to Shah’s rally, BJP leaders in West Bengal have given clear indications that they will make the alleged presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants a poll issue and seek an Assam-like NRC there.
3-4 crore log Bharat mein avaidh tareeke se rehte hain, ismein Rohingya upar se aur aa gaye, jinko galat tareeke se training di gai hai, vo yahan par bas gaye toh yahan 10 Kashmir aur tayar ho jayenge: Baba Ramdev on #NRC (10.08.18)
Amit Shah to Land in Kolkata Shortly | Amit Shah is expected to arrive at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 11.30 am. He will then proceed to Port Trust Guest House, following which he will go to Mayo Road to deliver his speech around 1pm. At 4.15 pm, he will depart from Kolkata Airport for Delhi.
Amit Shah, who has been embroiled in a heated war of words with Banerjee ever since the National Register of Citizen final draft was released in Assam, will address a massive political gathering on Kolkata's Mayo Road on Saturday.
Ahead of BJP President Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata , posters reading 'Anti-Bengal BJP Go Back' seen on the streets.
BJP Workers On Way to Amit Shah's Kolkata Rally Stopped in West Midnapore | A bus with BJP supporters, enroute to Kolkata for Amit Shah rally, were allegedly attacked at Chandrakona Road in West Midnapore. The saffron party members alleged that TMC will continue to prevent their workers from reaching Mayo Road venue. BJP workers from neighbouring districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly are expected to attend Shah's rally.
Dhikkar Diwas in Bengal Ahead of Amit Shah's Rally | West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not show any agitation in Kolkata today as a courtesy for the Amit Shah programme. Although protests would be held in the rest of the state in accordance with its Dhikkar Diwas plans, he said. Chatterjee had announced a 2-day Dhikkar Diwas (condemnation day) in Bengal against the “BJP’s nefarious designs to throw out the minority population from Assam in the name of preparing the National Register for Citizens.”
NRC Issue to be Raked Up During Amit Shah's Kolkata Rally | Today's rally will be Amit Shah's fourth visit to West Bengal in a year. He visited Bengal on April 25, 2017 and then on September 11. In 2018, he visited Bengal on June 27. Political expert Biswanath Chakraborty said that National Register for Citizens NRC will crucial for both the parties (BJP and TMC) as they will rake it up as poll issue. "I think the Bengali sentiment may go against BJP in Bengal and therefore they have to be careful while convincing people that it is nothing to do with 'Bengali Khedao' move as alleged by Mamata Banerjee," Chakraborty said.
BJP Writes to Rajnath Singh for Safety of People Attending Amit Shah's Rally | With the TMC announcing protest rallies in West Bengal today against the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), the BJP leadership wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the state chief secretary, requesting them to ensure the safety and security of its members who will arrive in the city for party president Amit Shah's rally. West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh wrote to Singh, requesting him to urge the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal to ensure the safety and security of the saffron party's workers, who will come to attend Shah's rally and on their way back. State BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay De, requesting him to ensure the safety of the BJP workers. The TMC leadership has announced protest rallies across the state, except in Kolkata, today against the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam that was published on July 30, party sources said. "In the letter, I have apprised Rajnath Singh of the situation -- how our workers, who are coming to attend our rally, are being attacked. The TMC and the police administration have joined hands. I have requested him to tell the state government to ensure the safety and security of the BJP workers," Ghosh said.
No Drones for Amit Shah's Kolkata Rally? | Kolkata Police has apparently denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to deploy a drone for monitoring the security arrangements at Amit Shah's rally today. The saffron party, wary after a tent collapsed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Midnapore rally in July, have also urged to the police to allow the use of walkie-talkies by party workers during Saturday's rally at Mayo Road in the heart of the heart, they said. As a safety measure the state BJP leadership has appointed a decorator from Jharkhand to prepare the venue for Amit Shah's Saturday rally. According to state BJP sources unlike the Midnapore rally, the party this time is not building any make shift tent for its supporters who will participate in the rally. "We are yet to receive any communication or permission from the police allowing the deployment of drone at the rally venue," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said. Three decorators have been appointed to prepare the stage and the venue for the programme, he said adding two of the three are from Kolkata and one from Jharkhand. "They are looking into the aspect of preparing the stage and venue," Basu said.
'Anti-Bengal BJP Go Back': Posters Come Up in Kolkata Ahead of Amit Shah's Rally | A day ahead of BJP president Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata, posters asking the "BJP to leave Bengal" were seen put up in and around his rally venue at Mayo Road, in the central part of Kolkata. The state BJP unit alleged that the placards with messages - "BJP, leave Bengal" and "anti-Bengal BJP go back" - were put up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres, a charge denied by the ruling party. "This shows that the TMC is afraid of our rally. The days of TMC are numbered in Bengal. The people of the state are waiting for good governance of the BJP," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Bengal is not TMC's "personal property", the party has no right to make such demands, said another senior BJP leader. "The people of the state will decide in the coming days who will stay and who will leave," he added. However, TMC secretary-general and Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said his party had nothing to do with the "anti-BJP posters". The route that Shah would take to reach the venue tomorrow was seen dotted with cutouts of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.