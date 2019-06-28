Take the pledge to vote

Amit Shah's Argument for Extending President Rule in J&K Unacceptable, Says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah's remarks came after Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in the state for another six months with effect from July 3.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
File photo of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's argument justifying the use of Article 356 of the Constitution to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir is "unacceptable".

His remarks came after Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in the state for another six months with effect from July 3.

Later, replying to a debate in the House over the resolution, the minister hit out at the Congress, saying so far Article 356 (President's Rule) has been imposed 132 times of which the

opposition party used it 93 times to dismiss state governments.

"So the Home Minister's argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That's an unacceptable argument," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir do not have an elected dispensation since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018.

Early this month, the Election Commission said it will announce the schedule of assembly polls in the state after the Amarnath Yatra concludes. The pilgrimage, which will begin on July 1, will conclude on August 15.

