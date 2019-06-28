Amit Shah's Argument for Extending President Rule in J&K Unacceptable, Says Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah's remarks came after Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in the state for another six months with effect from July 3.
File photo of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's argument justifying the use of Article 356 of the Constitution to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir is "unacceptable".
His remarks came after Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in the state for another six months with effect from July 3.
Later, replying to a debate in the House over the resolution, the minister hit out at the Congress, saying so far Article 356 (President's Rule) has been imposed 132 times of which the
opposition party used it 93 times to dismiss state governments.
"So the Home Minister's argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That's an unacceptable argument," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument. https://t.co/IOsi9aUIKT— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 28, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir do not have an elected dispensation since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018.
Early this month, the Election Commission said it will announce the schedule of assembly polls in the state after the Amarnath Yatra concludes. The pilgrimage, which will begin on July 1, will conclude on August 15.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Playing Tests Sends Wrong Message to Youngsters: Ambrose
- ICC World Cup 2019: Bee Attack During Sri Lanka vs South Africa Sparks Hilarious Reactions
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s