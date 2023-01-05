Amit Shah’s Flight, on Way to Agartala, Makes Emergency Landing in Guwahati Due to Dense Fog

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s flight was on Wednesday diverted to Assam’s Guwahati as it could not land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala due to dense fog. The minister was to arrive in Tripura as the ruling BJP prepares for the assembly elections in the state.

The flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport where it landed, ATC sources said.

He was scheduled to reach Agartala tonight and inaugurate the Rath Yatra for Tripura assembly polls on Thursday from Dharmanagar but now he is likely to fly to Tripura tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Honoured to receive Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to land at the MBB Airport on Wednesday around 10 pm but could not make it due to poor visibility caused by thick fog as reported by ATC, Agartala," Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Sankar Debnath told the news agency PTI.

Shah was earlier scheduled to reach the state on Thursday, but his arrival was preponed.

During the one-day visit to Tripura, Shah will flag off two Rath Yatras of the BJP in the state. He is likely to travel first to North Tripura’s Dharmanagar, around 190 km from state capital Agartala, to flag off the first one. Later, he will be visiting South Tripura’s Sabroom near the Bangladesh border to flag off the second Rath Jatra.

He is then scheduled to leave the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited Dharmanagar and Sabroom on Monday to check the preparations for the party’s mega show ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due in February.

As a part of the two Rath Yatras, several public meetings and rallies have been planned.

