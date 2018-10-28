English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah's Sabarimala Remarks Provocative, Show Democracy in Danger, Says Mayawati
The BSP supremo further alleged that autonomous institutions such as CBI, CVC, ED and RBI are facing crisis due to wrong perspective of the government.
Combination photo of BSP Supremo Mayawati and BJP president Amit Shah
Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Sunday condemned BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks on the Sabarimala verdict, saying the court should take cognisance of the "irresponsible and provocative statement".
In a statement here, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said that Shah's remarks showed "the democracy of the country is in danger".
Addressing a gathering in Kerala's Kannur on Saturday, Shah listed court verdicts which have not been implemented, including on 'Jallikattu' (traditional bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu) and prohibiting loudspeakers in mosques, and said "impractical" directions should not be given by courts and they should pass orders that can be implemented.
"The statement of the ruling party president is condemnable and irresponsible. Court should take cognisance. It shows the democracy of the country is in danger. Autonomous institutions such as CBI, CVC, ED and RBI are facing crisis due to wrong perspective of the government and ego," Mayawati said.
"On this serious matter of Sabrimala temple, BJP leader's speech is provocative and an attempt to take political mileage in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan polls," she said, terming it "unconstitutional and unparliamentary".
"If the BJP is not satisfied with the SC decision allowing women's entry into the temple, they should approach court and not create chaos on roads or threaten to dismiss elected government," Mayawati said, adding that the BJP wanted to divert attention of the people from core issues by raking up religious matters.
On September 28, the Supreme Court paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
