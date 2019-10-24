Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh in Latur City Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh Latur City Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
Live election result status of Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh Latur City Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, son of two time chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, is a Congress leader who represents Latur city in the Maharashtra state assembly. He is the National secretary of the All Indian Congress Committee. In 2014, he was appointed as Minister of State for Tourism for Tourism, Food and Drugs Administration,
