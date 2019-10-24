Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh in Latur City Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, son of two time chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, is a Congress leader who represents Latur city in the Maharashtra state assembly. He is the National secretary of the All Indian Congress Committee. In 2014, he was appointed as Minister of State for Tourism for Tourism, Food and Drugs Administration,

