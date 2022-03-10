Amloh Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Gurinder Singh from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Amloh in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections:.Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD); Gurinder Singh Garry Birring, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha, Indian National Congress (INC); Sanjeev Kumar Pilot, Janata Dal (United) (JDU); Sutantardeep Singh Badgujran, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP); Gurbachan Singh, Punjab Kisan Dal (PKD); Jaspal Singh (Harman Tiwana); Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party (JJJKPA); Dharampal, National Apni Party (NAP); Lakhvir Singh Sounti, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) (SADASSM); Sewa Ram Singh, Independent (IND); Darshan Singh Babbi, Independent (IND).

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.74% . This seat was won by Randeep Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.56 Amloh (अमलोह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fatehgarh district of Punjab. Amloh is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.38 % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.35 %, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,44,482 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 68,377 were male and 76,103 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,610 eligible electors, of which 71,693 were male,63,831 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,14,221 eligible electors, of which 60,772 were male, 53,449 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amloh in 2017 was 419. In 2012, there were 269 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Randeep Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna of SAD by a margin of 3,946 which was 3.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 34.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Randeep Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagdeep Singh Cheema of SAD by a margin of 2,528 votes which was 2.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 56 Amloh Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Amar Singh of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.74%,

POLL DATES:

Amloh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.56 Amloh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 153. In 2012, there were 132 polling stations

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.56 Amloh comprises of the following areas of Fatehgarh district of Punjab: Amloh Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amloh constituency, which are: Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Nabha, Amargarh, Payal, Khanna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered byAmloh is approximately 259 square square kilometers

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amloh is: 30°37’28.2"N 76°12’45.0"E

