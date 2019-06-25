AMMK Loyalist Admits to Hurling Abuses at Dhinakaran in Viral Audio, Expelled From Party

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran’s loyalist Thangatamil Selvan, who sparked controversy after an audio clip of him hurling abuses at the AMMK leader went viral, on Tuesday admitted that the voice in the clip is indeed his. He was later expelled from the party.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Selvan also hinted at quitting the party very soon.

In the audio, Selvan can be heard saying, “What TTV Dhinakaran is doing is coward politics. With this kind of politics, he is not going anywhere and he will never win any election.”

According to sources, a meeting of party functionaries from the Theni district took place at Dhinakaran’s Chennai residence, where disciplinary action against Selvan was deliberated.

Selvan hails from Theni district from where he contested the Lok Sabha elections. He was chosen by the party leader to stand against OP Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK leader and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

The defaulter lost to Kumar, who emerged as the only AIADMK MP.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the AMMK was expected to play the dark horse, but did not perform as predicted.

In December, former Minister Senthil Balaji, another AMMK stalwart, joined the DMK. He contested in the Aravakurichi bypolls and won.