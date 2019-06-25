Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AMMK Loyalist Admits to Hurling Abuses at Dhinakaran in Viral Audio, Expelled From Party

Thangatamil Selvan lost the Lok Sabha election from Theni to O Pannerrselvam's son, OP Ravindranath Kumar of the AIADMK, who is the only MP from AIADMK.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AMMK Loyalist Admits to Hurling Abuses at Dhinakaran in Viral Audio, Expelled From Party
File photo of Thangatamil Selvan. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran’s loyalist Thangatamil Selvan, who sparked controversy after an audio clip of him hurling abuses at the AMMK leader went viral, on Tuesday admitted that the voice in the clip is indeed his. He was later expelled from the party.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Selvan also hinted at quitting the party very soon.

In the audio, Selvan can be heard saying, “What TTV Dhinakaran is doing is coward politics. With this kind of politics, he is not going anywhere and he will never win any election.”

According to sources, a meeting of party functionaries from the Theni district took place at Dhinakaran’s Chennai residence, where disciplinary action against Selvan was deliberated.

Selvan hails from Theni district from where he contested the Lok Sabha elections. He was chosen by the party leader to stand against OP Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK leader and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

The defaulter lost to Kumar, who emerged as the only AIADMK MP.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the AMMK was expected to play the dark horse, but did not perform as predicted.

In December, former Minister Senthil Balaji, another AMMK stalwart, joined the DMK. He contested in the Aravakurichi bypolls and won.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram