Amnour Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amnour Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Amnour (अमनौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Amnour is part of 20. Saran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,57,394 eligible electors, of which 1,36,843 were male, 1,19,932 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,42,659 eligible electors, of which 1,30,803 were male, 1,11,847 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,922 eligible electors, of which 1,04,439 were male, 88,483 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amnour in 2015 was 359. In 2010, there were 174.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shatrudhan Tiwary of BJP won in this seat by defeating Krishan Kumar Mantoo of JDU by a margin of 5,251 votes which was 4.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.85% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Krishana Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar of IND by a margin of 10,517 votes which was 10.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 30.54% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 120. Amnour Assembly segment of Saran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Amnour are: Chandrika Roy (JDU), Chhote Lal Ray (RJD), Rakesh Kumar Singh (RSHP), Akhilesh Kumar (PP), Ramesh Kumar Rai (JGJP), Shailendra Kumar (JAPL), Mahesh Ray (IND), Manager Singh (IND), Sandhya Ray (IND), Swami Jeetendra (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.55%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.08%, while it was 50.09% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 263 polling stations in 120. Amnour constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 229. In 2010 there were 184 polling stations.

Extent:

120. Amnour constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Amnour and Maker; Gram Panchayats Sobhepur, Pachrukhi, Bheldi, Pachalakh, Chandpura and Saguni of Parsa Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Amnour seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Amnour is 244.15 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Amnour is: 25°55'46.2"N 84°57'31.3"E.

