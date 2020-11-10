Amour Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amour Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Amour (अमौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Amour is part of 10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,08,564 eligible electors, of which 1,62,295 were male, 1,46,251 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,80,910 eligible electors, of which 1,49,626 were male, 1,31,274 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,012 eligible electors, of which 1,18,629 were male, 1,03,383 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amour in 2015 was 2. In 2010, there were 0.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Abdul Jalil Mastan of INC won in this seat by defeating Saba Zafar of BJP by a margin of 51,997 votes which was 30.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.16% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Saba Zafar of BJP won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of 18,828 votes which was 15.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.33% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 56. Amour Assembly segment of Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. INC's Dr Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Amour are: Abdul Jalil Mastan (INC), Upendra Yadav (NCP), Manoj Kumar Nishad (LJP), Saba Zafar (JDU), Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM), Md Akhter Husen (JVKP), Gulam Mohammad (PCP), Jhalkeshwar Kumar Gupta (JAPL), Matiur Rahman (JDR), Abdul Rajjak Alias Kala Baba (IND), Md Mazharul Bari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.5%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.26%, while it was 56.17% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 56. Amour constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 275. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

56. Amour constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Amour and Baisa. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Amour seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has West Bengal adjoining seats: West Bengal.

The total area covered by Amour is 452.71 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Amour is: 26°00'45.0"N 87°43'12.7"E.

