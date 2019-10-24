Amravati Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अमरावती): Dr. Sunil Panjabrao Deshmukh of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

38. Amravati (अमरावती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,45,506 eligible electors, of which 1,77,442 were male, 1,68,051 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 264 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,094 eligible electors, of which 1,49,385 were male, 1,36,695 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 264 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,69,822.

Amravati has an elector sex ratio of 947.08.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Deshmukh Sunil Panjabrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35072 votes which was 21.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.92% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Raosaheb Shekhawat of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5614 votes which was 4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes and the in the 38. Amravati Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.57%, while it was 52.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.45%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 38. Amravati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 258.

Extent: 38. Amravati constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Amravati Tehsil (Part), Amravati (Municipal Corporation) – Ward No. 1 to 5, 19 to 31, 41 to 56 and 62 to 71.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Amravati is: 20.952 77.7749.

