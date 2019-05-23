English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amravati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amravati (अमरावती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Amravati is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.43%. The estimated literacy level of Amravati is 87.72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,37,932 votes which was 13.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.45% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amravati was: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,48,217 men, 7,64,503 women and 19 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amravati Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Amravati is: 20.9316 77.7588
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); অমরাবতী, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); અમરાવતી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அம்ராவதி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); అమరావతి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಅಮರಾವತಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); അമരാവതി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
SHS
Adsul Anandrao Vithoba
SHS
Adsul Anandrao Vithoba
LEADING
SHS
107419
78.90%
Adsul Anandrao Vithoba
VBA
13668
10.04%
Gunwant Deopare
BSP
2622
1.93%
Arun Motiramji Wankhede
IND
2360
1.73%
Vijay Yashwant Vilhekar
IND
1826
1.34%
Minakshi Someshwar Kurwade
NOTA
1327
0.97%
Nota
IND
1119
0.82%
Ambadas Shamrao Wankhede
IND
918
0.67%
Raju Bakshi Jamnekar
IND
620
0.46%
Pankaj Liladhar Meshram
IND
452
0.33%
Pravin Mahadeo Sarode
BMP
412
0.30%
Panchshila Vijay Mohod
APOI
384
0.28%
Nilesh Anandrao Patil
BHMP
380
0.28%
Athawale Sanjay Hirmanji
RJP
360
0.26%
Naredra Babulal Kathane
ARP
292
0.21%
Gadevinod Milind
IND
272
0.20%
Pramod Laxman Meshram
PPI(D)
258
0.19%
Nilima Nitin Bhatkar
IND
250
0.18%
Shrikant Ulhasrao Raibole
IND
250
0.18%
Vilas Sheshrao Thorat
IND
249
0.18%
Anil Namdeorao Jamnekar
IND
230
0.17%
Raju Mahadeorao Sonone
IND
189
0.14%
Dyaneshwar Kashirao Mankar
IND
168
0.12%
Raulbhau Laxmanrao Mohod
IND
123
0.09%
Raju Shamraoji Mankar
IND
--
--
Navnit Ravi Rana
