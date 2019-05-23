Amravati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name SHS Adsul Anandrao Vithoba SHS Adsul Anandrao Vithoba LEADING

Amravati Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS 107419 78.90% Adsul Anandrao Vithoba Leading VBA 13668 10.04% Gunwant Deopare BSP 2622 1.93% Arun Motiramji Wankhede IND 2360 1.73% Vijay Yashwant Vilhekar IND 1826 1.34% Minakshi Someshwar Kurwade NOTA 1327 0.97% Nota IND 1119 0.82% Ambadas Shamrao Wankhede IND 918 0.67% Raju Bakshi Jamnekar IND 620 0.46% Pankaj Liladhar Meshram IND 452 0.33% Pravin Mahadeo Sarode BMP 412 0.30% Panchshila Vijay Mohod APOI 384 0.28% Nilesh Anandrao Patil BHMP 380 0.28% Athawale Sanjay Hirmanji RJP 360 0.26% Naredra Babulal Kathane ARP 292 0.21% Gadevinod Milind IND 272 0.20% Pramod Laxman Meshram PPI(D) 258 0.19% Nilima Nitin Bhatkar IND 250 0.18% Shrikant Ulhasrao Raibole IND 250 0.18% Vilas Sheshrao Thorat IND 249 0.18% Anil Namdeorao Jamnekar IND 230 0.17% Raju Mahadeorao Sonone IND 189 0.14% Dyaneshwar Kashirao Mankar IND 168 0.12% Raulbhau Laxmanrao Mohod IND 123 0.09% Raju Shamraoji Mankar IND -- -- Navnit Ravi Rana

7. Amravati is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.43%. The estimated literacy level of Amravati is 87.72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,37,932 votes which was 13.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RPI candidate by a margin of 61,716 votes which was 8.42% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 42.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.45% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amravati was: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,48,217 men, 7,64,503 women and 19 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amravati is: 20.9316 77.7588Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); অমরাবতী, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); અમરાવતી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அம்ராவதி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); అమరావతి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಅಮರಾವತಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); അമരാവതി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).