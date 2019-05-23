Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Amravati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amravati (अमरावती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amravati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amravati (अमरावती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Amravati is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.43%. The estimated literacy level of Amravati is 87.72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
SHS
Adsul Anandrao Vithoba

SHS

Adsul Anandrao Vithoba

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,37,932 votes which was 13.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RPI candidate by a margin of 61,716 votes which was 8.42% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 42.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.

Amravati Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
107419
78.90%
Adsul Anandrao Vithoba
VBA
13668
10.04%
Gunwant Deopare
BSP
2622
1.93%
Arun Motiramji Wankhede
IND
2360
1.73%
Vijay Yashwant Vilhekar
IND
1826
1.34%
Minakshi Someshwar Kurwade
NOTA
1327
0.97%
Nota
IND
1119
0.82%
Ambadas Shamrao Wankhede
IND
918
0.67%
Raju Bakshi Jamnekar
IND
620
0.46%
Pankaj Liladhar Meshram
IND
452
0.33%
Pravin Mahadeo Sarode
BMP
412
0.30%
Panchshila Vijay Mohod
APOI
384
0.28%
Nilesh Anandrao Patil
BHMP
380
0.28%
Athawale Sanjay Hirmanji
RJP
360
0.26%
Naredra Babulal Kathane
ARP
292
0.21%
Gadevinod Milind
IND
272
0.20%
Pramod Laxman Meshram
PPI(D)
258
0.19%
Nilima Nitin Bhatkar
IND
250
0.18%
Shrikant Ulhasrao Raibole
IND
250
0.18%
Vilas Sheshrao Thorat
IND
249
0.18%
Anil Namdeorao Jamnekar
IND
230
0.17%
Raju Mahadeorao Sonone
IND
189
0.14%
Dyaneshwar Kashirao Mankar
IND
168
0.12%
Raulbhau Laxmanrao Mohod
IND
123
0.09%
Raju Shamraoji Mankar
IND
--
--
Navnit Ravi Rana

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.45% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amravati was: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,48,217 men, 7,64,503 women and 19 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amravati Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Amravati is: 20.9316 77.7588

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); অমরাবতী, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); अमरावती, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); અમરાવતી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அம்ராவதி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); అమరావతి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಅಮರಾವತಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); അമരാവതി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram