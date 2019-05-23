English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Amreli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amreli (અમરેલી) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amreli (અમરેલી) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Amreli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.41%. The estimated literacy level of Amreli is 73.18%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,56,232 votes which was 19.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kachhadia Naranbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,317 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amreli was: Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,662 men, 7,08,624 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amreli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Amreli is: 20.8667 70.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमरेली, गुजरात (Hindi); অম্রপালি, গুজরাত (Bengali); अमरेली, गुजरात (Marathi); અમરેલી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அம்ரேலி, குஜராத் (Tamil); అమరేలీ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಅಮ್ರೆಲಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ആംറേലി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai
BJP
Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai
LEADING
In 2009, Kachhadia Naranbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,317 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Amreli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Chauhan Dayabhai Bhagvanbhai
IND
--
--
R.S. Gosai
IND
--
--
Jerambhai R. Parmar
IND
--
--
Dayala Shubhashbhai Parabatbhai
IND
--
--
Nathalal Sukhadiya
VPRP
--
--
Dhapa Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai
INC
--
--
Paresh Dhanani
IND
--
--
Valodara Vrajlal Jivabhai
IND
--
--
Mehta Nanalal Kalidas
IND
--
--
Himmat Bagda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Chauhan Ravjibhai Mulabhai
BJP
--
--
Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amreli was: Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,662 men, 7,08,624 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amreli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Amreli is: 20.8667 70.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमरेली, गुजरात (Hindi); অম্রপালি, গুজরাত (Bengali); अमरेली, गुजरात (Marathi); અમરેલી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அம்ரேலி, குஜராத் (Tamil); అమరేలీ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಅಮ್ರೆಲಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ആംറേലി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results