Amreli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai BJP Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai LEADING

Amreli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Chauhan Dayabhai Bhagvanbhai IND -- -- R.S. Gosai IND -- -- Jerambhai R. Parmar IND -- -- Dayala Shubhashbhai Parabatbhai IND -- -- Nathalal Sukhadiya VPRP -- -- Dhapa Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai INC -- -- Paresh Dhanani IND -- -- Valodara Vrajlal Jivabhai IND -- -- Mehta Nanalal Kalidas IND -- -- Himmat Bagda NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Chauhan Ravjibhai Mulabhai BJP -- -- Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai

14. Amreli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.41%. The estimated literacy level of Amreli is 73.18%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,56,232 votes which was 19.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kachhadia Naranbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,317 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.97% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amreli was: Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,662 men, 7,08,624 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amreli is: 20.8667 70.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमरेली, गुजरात (Hindi); অম্রপালি, গুজরাত (Bengali); अमरेली, गुजरात (Marathi); અમરેલી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அம்ரேலி, குஜராத் (Tamil); అమరేలీ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಅಮ್ರೆಲಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ആംറേലി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).