English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Likely to Win Bathinda, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
Earlier in 2014, SAD won this seat with a margin of 1.6 per cent votes. On SAD's ticket, Harsimrat with 5,14,727 votes and a vote share of 43.7 per cent defeated Congress’ Manpreet Singh who got 4,95,332 votes and a vote share of 42.1 per cent.
Representative image.
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that Congress' candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring may emerge as the winner from the seat of Bathinda in the state of Punjab. Warring is a second time MLA from Gidderbaha assembly constituency.
As per the exit poll, other contestants — Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP’s Prof. Baljinder Kaur may be trailing. Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bhatinda while Kaur is the MLA from Talwandi Sabo constituency as well as the president of the AAP’s women's wing in Punjab.
Bathinda has been the bastion of SAD since 2004. Earlier, this seat was also held by the Congress and the CPI.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been elected from here in the last two consecutive terms. In the previous two elections — 2009 and 2014 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal defeated Congress' candidates.
Earlier in 2014, SAD won this seat with a margin of 1.6 per cent votes. On SAD's ticket, Harsimrat with 5,14,727 votes and a vote share of 43.7 per cent defeated Congress’ Manpreet Singh who got 4,95,332 votes and a vote share of 42.1 per cent.
In 2009 election, Harsimrat Kaur Badal won this seat with a margin of 11.5 per cent, defeating Congress’ Raninder Singh.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
News18-IPSOS suggests that Congress' candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring may emerge as the winner from the seat of Bathinda in the state of Punjab. Warring is a second time MLA from Gidderbaha assembly constituency.
As per the exit poll, other contestants — Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP’s Prof. Baljinder Kaur may be trailing. Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bhatinda while Kaur is the MLA from Talwandi Sabo constituency as well as the president of the AAP’s women's wing in Punjab.
Bathinda has been the bastion of SAD since 2004. Earlier, this seat was also held by the Congress and the CPI.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been elected from here in the last two consecutive terms. In the previous two elections — 2009 and 2014 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal defeated Congress' candidates.
Earlier in 2014, SAD won this seat with a margin of 1.6 per cent votes. On SAD's ticket, Harsimrat with 5,14,727 votes and a vote share of 43.7 per cent defeated Congress’ Manpreet Singh who got 4,95,332 votes and a vote share of 42.1 per cent.
In 2009 election, Harsimrat Kaur Badal won this seat with a margin of 11.5 per cent, defeating Congress’ Raninder Singh.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results