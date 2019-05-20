Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Likely to Win Bathinda, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that Congress' candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring may emerge as the winner from the seat of Bathinda in the state of Punjab. Warring is a second time MLA from Gidderbaha assembly constituency.As per the exit poll, other contestants — Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP’s Prof. Baljinder Kaur may be trailing. Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bhatinda while Kaur is the MLA from Talwandi Sabo constituency as well as the president of the AAP’s women's wing in Punjab.Bathinda has been the bastion of SAD since 2004. Earlier, this seat was also held by the Congress and the CPI.Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been elected from here in the last two consecutive terms. In the previous two elections — 2009 and 2014 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal defeated Congress' candidates.Earlier in 2014, SAD won this seat with a margin of 1.6 per cent votes. On SAD's ticket, Harsimrat with 5,14,727 votes and a vote share of 43.7 per cent defeated Congress’ Manpreet Singh who got 4,95,332 votes and a vote share of 42.1 per cent.In 2009 election, Harsimrat Kaur Badal won this seat with a margin of 11.5 per cent, defeating Congress’ Raninder Singh.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.