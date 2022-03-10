Amritsar East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Amritsar East seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu (INC), Jeevan Jyot Kaur (AAP), Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD), Harpal Singh (SADASM), Jagmohan Singh Raju (BJP), Tarsem Lal (BJMP), Ramesh Shukla Safar (APJP), Amarjeet Singh (IND), Sukhjinder Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh Sekhon (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.05%, which is -0.89% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Navjot Singh Sidhu of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar East results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.18 Amritsar East (Ambarsar East) (अमृतसर पूर्व) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Amritsar East is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 168013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,961 were male and 89,051 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amritsar East in 2022 is: 1,128 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,53,629 eligible electors, of which 81,972 were male,71,657 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,39,095 eligible electors, of which 74,042 were male, 65,053 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amritsar East in 2017 was 341. In 2012, there were 222 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu of INC won in this seat defeating Rajesh Kumar Honey of BJP by a margin of 42,809 which was 42.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 60.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Navjot Sidhu (E/W) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Simarpreet Kaur of IND by a margin of 7,099 votes which was 7.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 18 Amritsar East Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar East are: Navjot Singh Sidhu (INC), Jeevan Jyot Kaur (AAP), Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD), Harpal Singh (SADASM), Jagmohan Singh Raju (BJP), Tarsem Lal (BJMP), Ramesh Shukla Safar (APJP), Amarjeet Singh (IND), Sukhjinder Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh Sekhon (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.94%, while it was 66.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amritsar East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.18 Amritsar East Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 153. In 2012, there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.18 Amritsar East comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 14 to 17, 46, 60 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) of Amritsar- I Tehsil and Ward Nos. 51, 56, 58, 59 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) of Amritsar-II Tehsil and Ward Nos. 57, Village Mudhal (OG) - Ward No. 82 (Part of PanchayatMudhal of KC Verka) in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Amritsar- I and II Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amritsar East constituency, which are: Jandiala, Attari, Amritsar South, Amritsar Central, Amritsar North. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amritsar East is approximately 33 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amritsar East is: 31°38’34.1"N 74°55’16.3"E.

