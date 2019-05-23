Amritsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Amritsar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Mohinder Singh INC -- -- Gurjeet Singh Aujla IND -- -- Bal Krishan IND -- -- Balwinder Singh IND -- -- Chain Singh Bainka IND -- -- Jaspal Singh IND -- -- Mohinder Singh Namdhari NOTA -- -- Nota SHS -- -- Gagandeep Kumar RPI(A) -- -- Lakhwinder Singh Sidhu BMP -- -- Kewal Krishan BSP(A) -- -- Kawaljit Singh Sahota CPI -- -- Daswinder Kaur DPI(A) -- -- Satnam Singh IND -- -- Chand Kumar IND -- -- Gautam IND -- -- Sham Lal Gandhiwadi IND -- -- Sunil Kumar Bhatti IND -- -- Sandeep Singh IND -- -- Sanjeev Kumar IND -- -- Sarabjit Singh IND -- -- Shamsher Singh IND -- -- Sunil Kumar Mattu IND -- -- Shubham Kumar IND -- -- Kashmir Singh IND -- -- Kabal Singh IND -- -- Harjinder Singh AAAP -- -- Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal IND -- -- Suman Singh IND -- -- Surjit Singh BJP -- -- Hardeep Singh Puri

Amritsar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Majha region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Amritsar is 76.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Captain Amarinder Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,02,770 votes which was 10.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Navjot Singh Sidhu of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,858 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.64% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amritsar was: Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,79,164 men, 6,98,076 women and 22 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amritsar is: 31.6343 74.8737Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमृतसर, पंजाब (Hindi); অমৃতসর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); अमृतसर, पंजाब (Marathi); અમરીતસર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); அமிர்தசரஸ், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); అమృత్ సర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಅಮೃತಸರ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); അമൃത്സർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam)