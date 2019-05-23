English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amritsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amritsar MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Amritsar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Majha region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Amritsar is 76.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Captain Amarinder Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,02,770 votes which was 10.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Navjot Singh Sidhu of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,858 votes which was 0.84% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.64% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amritsar was: Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,79,164 men, 6,98,076 women and 22 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amritsar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Amritsar is: 31.6343 74.8737
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमृतसर, पंजाब (Hindi); অমৃতসর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); अमृतसर, पंजाब (Marathi); અમરીતસર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); அமிர்தசரஸ், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); అమృత్ సర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಅಮೃತಸರ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); അമൃത്സർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Amritsar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Mohinder Singh
INC
--
--
Gurjeet Singh Aujla
IND
--
--
Bal Krishan
IND
--
--
Balwinder Singh
IND
--
--
Chain Singh Bainka
IND
--
--
Jaspal Singh
IND
--
--
Mohinder Singh Namdhari
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SHS
--
--
Gagandeep Kumar
RPI(A)
--
--
Lakhwinder Singh Sidhu
BMP
--
--
Kewal Krishan
BSP(A)
--
--
Kawaljit Singh Sahota
CPI
--
--
Daswinder Kaur
DPI(A)
--
--
Satnam Singh
IND
--
--
Chand Kumar
IND
--
--
Gautam
IND
--
--
Sham Lal Gandhiwadi
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar Bhatti
IND
--
--
Sandeep Singh
IND
--
--
Sanjeev Kumar
IND
--
--
Sarabjit Singh
IND
--
--
Shamsher Singh
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar Mattu
IND
--
--
Shubham Kumar
IND
--
--
Kashmir Singh
IND
--
--
Kabal Singh
IND
--
--
Harjinder Singh
AAAP
--
--
Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal
IND
--
--
Suman Singh
IND
--
--
Surjit Singh
BJP
--
--
Hardeep Singh Puri
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results