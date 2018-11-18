GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amritsar: Punjab CM Amarinder Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia for Nirankari Bomb Blast Victims

Amritsar bomb blast: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amritsar: Punjab CM Amarinder Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia for Nirankari Bomb Blast Victims
File photo of Amarinder Singh
Loading...
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the grenade attack on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar city which left three persons dead.

The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, police said.

While reviewing the law and order situation, Singh directed the Home Secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi in Amritsar to supervise investigations, an official spokesman said here.

On the directions of the chief minister, security has been strengthened at all Nirankari Bhawans in the state, the spokesman said. He said Singh announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...