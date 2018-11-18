Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the grenade attack on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar city which left three persons dead.The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, police said.While reviewing the law and order situation, Singh directed the Home Secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi in Amritsar to supervise investigations, an official spokesman said here.On the directions of the chief minister, security has been strengthened at all Nirankari Bhawans in the state, the spokesman said. He said Singh announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.