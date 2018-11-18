English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amritsar: Punjab CM Amarinder Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia for Nirankari Bomb Blast Victims
Amritsar bomb blast: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.
File photo of Amarinder Singh
Loading...
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the grenade attack on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar city which left three persons dead.
The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, police said.
While reviewing the law and order situation, Singh directed the Home Secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi in Amritsar to supervise investigations, an official spokesman said here.
On the directions of the chief minister, security has been strengthened at all Nirankari Bhawans in the state, the spokesman said. He said Singh announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.
The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, police said.
While reviewing the law and order situation, Singh directed the Home Secretary, DGP, DG (Law and Order) and DG Intelligence to rush to Rajasansi in Amritsar to supervise investigations, an official spokesman said here.
On the directions of the chief minister, security has been strengthened at all Nirankari Bhawans in the state, the spokesman said. He said Singh announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Backs Nick Jonas, Says Everything About Him is Special
- When Kareena Kapoor Khan Read a Letter That Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Ex-wife Amrita Singh
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Macau GP Horror Crash, Tweets About Surgery
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...