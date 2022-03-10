Amritsar South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Amritsar South seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Ritish Khanna (RTORP), Harjinder Singh Thekedar (PLC), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (AAP), Inderbir Singh Bolaria (INC), Talbir Singh Gill (SAD), Gurwinder Singh (BSPA), Pritpal Singh (SADASM), Phuljit Singh Varpal (RPOIA), Ajay Bhatia (IND), Satbir Singh (IND), Kudratpal Singh (IND), Kuldip Singh (IND), Tarun Mehta (IND), Brahmjeet Singh (IND), Love Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.48%, which is -3.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Inderbir Singh Bolaria of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar South results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Amritsar South Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

Constituency No.19 Amritsar South (Ambarsar South) (अमृतसर दक्षिण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Amritsar South is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 177605 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,986 were male and 93,615 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amritsar South in 2022 is: 1,115 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,48,809 eligible electors, of which 79,494 were male,69,312 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,43,673 eligible electors, of which 76,341 were male, 67,332 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amritsar South in 2017 was 231. In 2012, there were 173 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Inderbir Singh Bolaria of INC won in this seat defeating Inderbir Singh Nijjar of AAP by a margin of 22,658 which was 24.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Inderbir Singh Bolaria (E) of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC by a margin of 15,056 votes which was 16.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 52.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 19 Amritsar South Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar South are: Ritish Khanna (RTORP), Harjinder Singh Thekedar (PLC), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (AAP), Inderbir Singh Bolaria (INC), Talbir Singh Gill (SAD), Gurwinder Singh (BSPA), Pritpal Singh (SADASM), Phuljit Singh Varpal (RPOIA), Ajay Bhatia (IND), Satbir Singh (IND), Kudratpal Singh (IND), Kuldip Singh (IND), Tarun Mehta (IND), Brahmjeet Singh (IND), Love Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.84%, while it was 63.56% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Amritsar South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.19 Amritsar South Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 151. In 2012, there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.19 Amritsar South comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 9 to 13, 18 to 24 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) of Amritsar-I Tehsil and Factories on right side of Doburjee G.T. Road (OG) - Ward No. 84, Abadi Khalsa Nagar Near Kot Mit Singh (OG) - Ward No. 85 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Amritsar- II Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amritsar South constituency, which are: Amritsar East, Attari, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amritsar South is approximately 30 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amritsar South is: 31°36’10.1"N 74°52’42.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar South results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.