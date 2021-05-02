Amta Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Amta Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

181. Amta (अमता), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Amta is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,61,729 eligible electors, of which 1,34,509 were male, 1,27,216 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amta in 2021 is 946.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,37,254 eligible electors, of which 1,24,411 were male, 1,12,842 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,749 eligible electors, of which 1,11,160 were male, 95,589 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amta in 2016 was 148. In 2011, there were 93.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asit Mitra of INC won in this seat by defeating Tushar Kanti Sil of TMC by a margin of 4,504 votes which was 2.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asit Mitra of INC won in this seat defeating Rabindranath Mitra of CPIM by a margin of 13,719 votes which was 8.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 181. Amta Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Amta are: Asit Mitra (INC), Debtanu Bhattacharya (BJP), Sukanta Kumar Paul (TMC), Sanjeeb Santra (SUCOIC), Dilip Kumar Hait (IND), Biswanath Das (IND), Ratan Chandra Malick (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.9%, while it was 82.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 366 polling stations in 181. Amta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 282. In 2011 there were 251 polling stations.

EXTENT:

181. Amta constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Amta-II and 2. Bainan, Baksihat, Kalyanpur and Sabsit GPs of CDB Bagnan-I. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Amta is 176 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amta is: 22°33’26.6"N 87°55’23.2"E.

