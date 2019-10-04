A Walkover & a Landing on Mantralaya's 6th Floor: Sena's Strategy for Aaditya Thackeray

New Delhi: Speaking at a rally earlier this week, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Chandrayaan could not reach the Moon due to technical glitches, but our ‘Suryayaan’ (Sun lander) will land on sixth floor of Mantralaya.”

The senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP was referring to Aaditya Thackeray (Aaditya is another name for the Sun) and his party’s plan for the grandson of Bal Thackeray, the founder of his party.

The statement made clear at least one thing that Aaditya was going to settle for nothing less than the post of the Maharashtra chief minister (sixth floor of the secretariat houses the CM’s office) whenever an opportune moment presented itself.

Without mincing words, Aaditya himself told a news channel in an interview a day ago, “We will soon see a Shiv Sena chief minister. For now, I will serve the state as the people expect me to.”

Although such statements may be seen as attempts to keep the morale of the workers high when, for the first time, Shiv Sena has been reduced to the role of ‘smaller brother’ in the state. According to latest reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates on more than 150 seats and Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies.

That all is not well between the 25-year-old allies is clear from infighting in seats like Kankavali, where BJP’s Nitesh Rane is contesting against Sena nominee Satish Sawant.

On Thursday, Aaditya filed his nomination from Mumbai’s Worli seat, thus, becoming the first from the Thackeray family to directly enter mainstream politics and he did so at an age of 29.

The Thackeray scion has been leading an interesting campaign in his constituency. He has distributed pamphlets and put up signboards greeting locals with ‘How are you Worli’ in five different languages — Marathi, English, Gujarati, and also in Hindi and Urdu.

According to sources, the Sena has bargained with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a ‘walkover’ for Aaditya’s easy entry into the Assembly. Sources told News18 that Raut had personally met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the matter. So far the NCP, Congress and MNS have not fielded any candidate from Worli.

Such ‘walkovers’ are not unheard of in Maharashtra’s politics. The NCP was reportedly beneficiary of one such political manoeuver when Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule managed an easy victory in her first electoral battle in 2006, thanks largely to Bal Thackeray, who had said that he was proud that Maharashtra’s daughter was going to Delhi.

Having entered into direct politics, Aaditya carries on himself hopes of not just easily moving into the Assembly, but of helping his party fare well on its allotted seats.

Given that the Shiv Sena is fighting on fewer seats than the BJP for the first time in Assembly polls, it will be imperative on the young Thackeray to retain as many seats as possible to maintain heft in the state politics.

In only three years from now, will be held elections for the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where both the parties are likely to have a face-off and which is considered to be the seat of Shiv Sena’s financial muscle.

