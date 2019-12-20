An Insult to Parliament, Says Smriti Irani on Mamata Banerjee’s Referendum Demand Over Citizenship Law
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that he will have to quit if it fails 'mass vote'.
File photo of Woman and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.
The Union textile minister is in the city to attend an event at a city hotel.
"The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.
