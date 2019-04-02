English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Olympian Contest: Congress Fields Krishna Poonia Against Rajyavardhan Rathore from Jaipur Rural
Krishna Poonia, a three-time Olympic participant, is the MLA from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.
File photo of Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday fielded Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural constituency as it released another list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
