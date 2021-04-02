Anaikattu Candidate List: Key Contests in Anaikattu Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Anaikattu Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Anaikattu seat is part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nandakumar. A.P of DMK won from this seat beating Kalaiarasu. M of ADMK by a margin of 8,768 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kalaiarasu.M. of PMK won from this this constituency defeating Velu.V.B. of DMDK by a margin of 27,903 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vellore Parliamentary constituency 0 was ahead in the Anaikattu Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Anaikattu constituency are: D. Velazhagan of AIADMK, A. P. Nandakumar of DMK, V. D. Sathya (A) Sathishkumar of AMMK, M. Tamilarasan of IJK, Sumithra of NTK