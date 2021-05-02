Anaikattu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Anaikattu Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

44. Anaikattu (अनायकत्तु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Anaikattu is part of 8. Vellore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,562 eligible electors, of which 1,23,483 were male, 1,31,041 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anaikattu in 2021 is 1061.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,928 eligible electors, of which 1,14,016 were male, 1,17,911 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,552 eligible electors, of which 94,271 were male, 94,284 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anaikattu in 2016 was 411. In 2011, there were 2,075.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nandakumar. A.P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kalaiarasu. M of AIADMK by a margin of 8,768 votes which was 4.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kalaiarasu.M. of PMK won in this seat defeating Velu.V.B. of DMDK by a margin of 27,903 votes which was 18.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PMK had a vote share of 54.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 44. Anaikattu Assembly segment of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 25 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Anaikattu are: A P Nandakumar (DMK), D Velazhagan (AIADMK), V D Sathish Kumar (AMMK), A Sumithra (NTK), K Rajasekar (IJK), M Arun (IND), R Karunamoorthy (IND), N Kirubakaran (IND), M Senthil Kumar (IND), K Naveenkumar (IND), T Mathan Kumar (IND), M Rajbabu (IND), P Venkatesan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.39%, while it was 78.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 44. Anaikattu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

44. Anaikattu constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Vellore Taluk (Part) Kandaneri, Kalanipakkam, Erayangadu, Okkanapuram, Virinchipuram, Seduvalai, Sathiyamangalam, Poigai, Anpundi, Melmanavur, Kilmanavur, Sadupperi, Sirukanchi, Sembedu, Abdullapuram, Thellur, Puthur, Elavambadi, Vallandaraman, Vasanthanadai, Anaikattu, Unai, Kommalankuttai, Brahmanamangalam, Kilkrishnapuram, Tippasamudram, Odiyathur, Vaniyambadi, Genganallore, Pulimedu, Budur, Sekkanur, Kuppam, Murukkeri, Ariyur, Kattuputhur, Usur, Athiyur, Appukal, Karadikudi, Devichettikuppam, Karunkali, Mahammadapuram, Ongapadi, Varadalampattu, Alleri, Sholavaram, Sathapalaiyam, Palampakkam, Thuttikadu, Thellai, Elluparai, Kilkothur, Pinnanthurai, Nemandapuram, Athikuppam, Madayapattu, Serpadi, Pudukuppam, Peenjamandai, Katharikuppam, Gengasanikuppam, Vannanthangal, Melarasampattu, Umayampattu, Mullavadi, Periyapanaparai, Palampattu, Jarthankollai and Kil Arasampattu villages Pallikonda (TP), Karugampattur (CT), Palavansathu (CT), Ariyur (CT), Pennathur (TP) Odugathur (TP) and Virupakshipuram (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Anaikattu is 595 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Anaikattu is: 12°47’44.9"N 78°59’31.2"E.

