Anakapalli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Anakapalli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- N.Nageswara Rao RPI(K) -- -- Dommesi.Apparao JSP -- -- Paruchuri Bhaskar Rao PPOI -- -- Lakshmi.Ch.S.N.V. IND -- -- Konathala Seetaram TDP -- -- Peela Govinda Satyanarayana INC -- -- I.R.Gangadhar IND -- -- Pentakota Ramarao IND -- -- Takasi Surya Padma IND -- -- Venkatesh NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Amarnath Gudivada BJP -- -- Apparao Ponnaganti

30. Anakapalli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,04,699 voters of which 99,863 are male and 1,04,819 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Anakapalli, recorded a voter turnout of 77.54%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.71% and in 2009, 78.54% of Anakapalli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 22,341 votes which was 14.91% of the total votes polled. Peela Govinda Satyanarayana polled a total of 1,49,837 (40.79%) votes.PRAP's Ganta Srinivasa Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 10866 (7.57%) votes. Ganta Srinivasa Rao polled 1,43,588 which was 40.79% of the total votes polled.Anakapalli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अनकापल्ली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అనకాపల్లి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).