Anand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anand (આણંદ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
BJP
Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai)
LEADING
16. Anand is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.19%. The estimated literacy level of Anand is 84.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Anand Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Keyur Pravinbhai Patel (Bakabhai)
IND
--
--
Chavda Kaushikkumar
IND
--
--
Bharatbhai Solanki
IND
--
--
Santolkumar Mahijibhai Patel (Bakabhai)
RTRP
--
--
Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai
ABJS
--
--
Bhatt Ashishkumar Manojkumar
IND
--
--
Hitendrasinh Mohansinh Parmar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki
BSP
--
--
Vankar Rameshbhai Valjibhai
BJP
--
--
Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai)
In 2009, Solanki Bharatbhai Madhavsinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 67,318 votes which was 9.95% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anand was: Dilip Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,81,118 men, 7,15,737 women and 4 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anand Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Anand is: 22.5585 72.9626
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आणंद, गुजरात (Hindi); আনন্দ, গুজরাত (Bengali); आणंद, गुजरात (Marathi); આણંદ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அனந்த், குஜராத் (Tamil); ఆనంద్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಆನಂದ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ആനന്ദ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
