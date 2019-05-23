Anand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) BJP Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) LEADING

Anand Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Keyur Pravinbhai Patel (Bakabhai) IND -- -- Chavda Kaushikkumar IND -- -- Bharatbhai Solanki IND -- -- Santolkumar Mahijibhai Patel (Bakabhai) RTRP -- -- Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai ABJS -- -- Bhatt Ashishkumar Manojkumar IND -- -- Hitendrasinh Mohansinh Parmar NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki BSP -- -- Vankar Rameshbhai Valjibhai BJP -- -- Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai)

16. Anand is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.19%. The estimated literacy level of Anand is 84.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dilip Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 63,426 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.55% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Solanki Bharatbhai Madhavsinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 67,318 votes which was 9.95% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.55% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anand was: Dilip Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,81,118 men, 7,15,737 women and 4 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Anand is: 22.5585 72.9626Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आणंद, गुजरात (Hindi); আনন্দ, গুজরাত (Bengali); आणंद, गुजरात (Marathi); આણંદ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); அனந்த், குஜராத் (Tamil); ఆనంద్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಆನಂದ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ആനന്ദ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).