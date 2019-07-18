Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Anand Kumar, Maya's Brother & No. 2 in BSP, Under I-T Dept Scanner; Agency Seizes Rs 400 cr 'Benami' Plot

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, 'beneficially owned' by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 18, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anand Kumar, Maya's Brother & No. 2 in BSP, Under I-T Dept Scanner; Agency Seizes Rs 400 cr 'Benami' Plot
Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar
Loading...

Lucknow: The Income-Tax Department has attached a 'benami' plot worth more than Rs 400 crore in Noida, which reportedly belongs to BSP supremo Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife.

Kumar has been under IT lens for last few years for allegedly acquiring benami properties through shell companies. BSP chief's brother is also the National Vice President of the Bahujam Samaj Party. Sources suggest that after the crackdown of IT department, it could be Enforcement Directorate which can investigate Anand Kumar's assets.

Last year, a Delhi-based businessman SK Jain was also probed by CBI in the benami property case. Jain had allegedly played a crucial role and had allegedly helped Anand Kumar in acquiring the benami assets.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in its crackdown against (bogus) shell companies and had also allegedly provided help to Anand Kumar in acquiring benami properties worth several hundred crores. As per information, Anand Kumar and his wife are directors of more than 12 companies as of now.

According to information, around three high profile properties on the Sardar Patel Marg were allegedly acquired through shell companies which were floated with the help of AK Jain through long term capital gains, share premium and also some unsecured loans. Jain and his brother were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the investigation related to a money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000 crores.

Anand, who is the second-in-command in the BSP was recently named as the BSP Vice President, also his son Akash Anand were named as National Co-ordinator of the BSP.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram