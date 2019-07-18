Anand Kumar, Maya's Brother & No. 2 in BSP, Under I-T Dept Scanner; Agency Seizes Rs 400 cr 'Benami' Plot

Lucknow: The Income-Tax Department has attached a 'benami' plot worth more than Rs 400 crore in Noida, which reportedly belongs to BSP supremo Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife.

Kumar has been under IT lens for last few years for allegedly acquiring benami properties through shell companies. BSP chief's brother is also the National Vice President of the Bahujam Samaj Party. Sources suggest that after the crackdown of IT department, it could be Enforcement Directorate which can investigate Anand Kumar's assets.

Last year, a Delhi-based businessman SK Jain was also probed by CBI in the benami property case. Jain had allegedly played a crucial role and had allegedly helped Anand Kumar in acquiring the benami assets.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in its crackdown against (bogus) shell companies and had also allegedly provided help to Anand Kumar in acquiring benami properties worth several hundred crores. As per information, Anand Kumar and his wife are directors of more than 12 companies as of now.

According to information, around three high profile properties on the Sardar Patel Marg were allegedly acquired through shell companies which were floated with the help of AK Jain through long term capital gains, share premium and also some unsecured loans. Jain and his brother were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the investigation related to a money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000 crores.

Anand, who is the second-in-command in the BSP was recently named as the BSP Vice President, also his son Akash Anand were named as National Co-ordinator of the BSP.