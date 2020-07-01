POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Anandiben Patel Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor

File photo of UP goevrnor Anandiben Patel. (Getty Images)



Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan here.



Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal administered the oath of office to Patel in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, some other state politicians and officials, the Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Patel had served as Madhya Pradesh governor earlier too, before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor.

