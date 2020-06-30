Anandiben Patel to Take Oath as MP Governor Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor on Wednesday, official sources said here.

Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

Patel, incidentally, had served as Madhya Pradesh governor before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor.

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal will administer her oath at a simple function at Raj Bhavan at 4.30 PM, sources added..