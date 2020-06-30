POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anandiben Patel to Take Oath as MP Governor Tomorrow

File photo of UP goevrnor Anandiben Patel. (Getty Images)

File photo of UP goevrnor Anandiben Patel. (Getty Images)

Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Share this:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor on Wednesday, official sources said here.

Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

Patel, incidentally, had served as Madhya Pradesh governor before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor.

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal will administer her oath at a simple function at Raj Bhavan at 4.30 PM, sources added..

Share this:
Next Story
Loading