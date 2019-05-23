Take the pledge to vote

Anandpur Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anandpur Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
6. Anandpur Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Anandpur Sahib is 82.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 23,697 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 31.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ravneet Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 67,204 votes which was 7.43% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

Anandpur Sahib Election Results 

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.62% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib was: Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,186 men, 7,47,512 women and 23 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Anandpur Sahib is: 31.2347 76.4973

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आनंदपुर साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); আনন্দপুর সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); आनंदपूर साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); આનંદપુર સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஆனந்த்பூர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఆనంద్ పూర్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಆನಂದ್​ಪುರ್ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ആനന്ദ്പൂർ സാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
