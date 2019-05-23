English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anandpur Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anandpur Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Anandpur Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Anandpur Sahib is 82.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 23,697 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 31.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ravneet Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 67,204 votes which was 7.43% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.62% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib was: Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,186 men, 7,47,512 women and 23 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Anandpur Sahib is: 31.2347 76.4973
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आनंदपुर साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); আনন্দপুর সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); आनंदपूर साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); આનંદપુર સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஆனந்த்பூர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఆనంద్ పూర్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಆನಂದ್ಪುರ್ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ആനന്ദ്പൂർ സാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Anandpur Sahib Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Vikram Singh John
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rakesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Manmohan Singh
IND
--
--
Dr.Paramjeet Singh Ranu
SAD
--
--
Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra
INC
--
--
Manish Tewari
RTJSP(S)
--
--
Surinder Kaur Mangat
JJJKP
--
--
Harmesh Sharma
JRSP
--
--
Dr.Sukhdeep Kaur
HSS
--
--
Ashwani Kumar
CPI(M)
--
--
Raghunath Singh
IND
--
--
Jagneet Singh Balsuan
IND
--
--
Charan Dass
BLSD
--
--
Jodh Singh Thandi
SHS
--
--
Faqir Chand
PPI(D)
--
--
Gurbinder Singh Sonu
APOI
--
--
Kulwinder Kaur
HCP
--
--
Kawaljeet Singh
SAD(T)
--
--
Bir Devinder Singh
PPOI
--
--
Bargava Reddy D
AAAP
--
--
Narinder Singh Shergill
IND
--
--
Kirpal Kaur
IND
--
--
Sunaina
IND
--
--
Ashish Garg
IND
--
--
Avtar Singh
BSP
--
--
Sodhi Vikram Singh
