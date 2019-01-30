Anant Kumar Hegde's New Shocker Has 'Hybrid Specimen' Slight Aimed at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge, who has acquired a reputation for shooting his mouth off, on Wednesday called Rahul Gandhi a ‘hybrid specimen’ who can only be found in a Congress laboratory.Mocking Rahul’s claim of being a Hindu, Hegde said, “How can he call himself a Brahmin? His father was Muslim and mother Christian. So, how is that possible? You will not find such a hybrid specimen in any laboratory across the world, than Congress.”It is curious that the union minister has called Rahul's father a Muslim when it is far from the truth.The union minister for skill development was speaking at a party event in Sirsi in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district, when he called the Congress chief an “empty headed man who has blatantly lied to the public”."Even if you lie it should be in a way that you can convince people,” he said.The Minister recently landed up in a controversy after his ‘Hindu girl’ comment, where he said that those hands that touch Hindu girls should not exist.Rahul Gandhi had retorted by calling him an “unfit” minister who deserves to be sacked from the BJP. Hegde’s comments have also received stark criticism from Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao.In earlier comments, disparaging the women who entered the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala, the BJP leader earlier said that “they should be buried there”.The BJP has often distanced itself from Hegde's comments saying it’s the minister’s personal views and not necessarily the view of the party.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.