While the central leadership in BJP remains tight-lipped over the Sabarimala protests, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde has slammed the Kerala government's stand on the issue. Taking to Twitter, Hegde, who is MoS skill development and entrepreneurship, said expecting communist forces to reinvent themselves in the national spirit was a "damn foolish act"."Expecting #Communist forces to reinvent itself in the national spirit is a damn foolish act, as they find pride in aping themselves with foreign powers which has succeeded in killing the rich civilized roots in #China & #Russia. #SaveSabarimalaTradition (sic),” said Hegde."#Leftist forces are poor learners who have continuously missed series of opportunities since 2 decades, as each state have started accepting the #Rightist forces throughout the nation. In fact #Tripura their own state kicked them badly while welcoming #BJP in the last election," the Union minister further said.He further said that communist forces get severe drubbing for they were riding piggyback to Congress which itself is booted off in its erstwhile strongholds. "They have failed completely to understand the changing pulse of the new generation and its aspirations," Hegde tweeted.Hegde's tweets came as thousands of BJP activists on Monday marched to the secretariat to protest implementation of the Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala shrine.BJP activists, including a large number of women and children, marched to the administrative hub, chanting mantras of Lord Ayyappa and holding the garlanded pictures of the deity. The mammoth foot march, which started last week from Pandalam, was in protest against the Left government's decision to implement the top court order "without considering sentiments of believers and Lord Ayyappa devotees".Claiming that the first phase of the Sabarimala stir was a major 'milestone,' the BJP said if the CPI(M)-led LDF government does not find a solution in the next 24 hours, the party-led NDA would chalk out a 'massive' agitation plan to reach their goal.