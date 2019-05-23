Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andaman Nicobar Islands Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Andaman Nicobar Islands MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
1. Andaman Nicobar Islands is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Andaman & Nicobar in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.5%. The estimated literacy level of Andaman Nicobar Islands is 86.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7,812 votes which was 4.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Bishnu Pada Ray of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,990 votes which was 1.76% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.

Andaman Nicobar Islands Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Vishal Jolly
BSP
--
--
Prakash Minj
INC
--
--
Kuldeep Rai Sharma
AIHC
--
--
C G Saji Kumar
IND
--
--
K Kalimuthu
IND
--
--
Gour Chandra Majumder
IND
--
--
V V Khalid
AAAP
--
--
Sanjay Meshack
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Minati Biswas
IND
--
--
Paritosh Kumar Haldar
IND
--
--
C U Rasheed
IND
--
--
K Venkat Ram Babu
IND
--
--
Henry
IND
--
--
S Sudershan Rao
AITC
--
--
Ayan Mandal

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.16% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Andaman Nicobar Islands was: Bishnu Pada Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,42,783 men, 1,26,577 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Andaman Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Andaman Nicobar Islands is: 10.2188 92.5771

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अण्डमान और निकोबार द्वीपसमूह, अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप (Hindi); আন্দামন নিকোবার, আন্দামন-নিকোবার (Bengali); अंदमान आणि निकोबार बेटं, अंदमान आणि निकोबार बेटं (Marathi); આંદમાન નિકોબાર, આંદમાન નિકોબાર (Gujarati); அந்தமான் & நிக்கோபார் தீவுகள், அந்தமான் & நிக்கோபார் தீவுகள் (Tamil); అండమాన్, నికోబార్ దీవులు, అండమాన్, నికోబార్ దీవులు (Telugu); ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೊಬಾರ್ ದ್ವೀಪಗಳು, ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೊಬಾರ್ (Kannada); ആൻഡമാൻ നിക്കോബാർ ദ്വീപ്, ആൻഡമാൻ നിക്കോബാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
