Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Andheri East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंधेरी पूर्व): Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Andheri East (अंधेरी पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Andheri East (अंधेरी पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
166. Andheri East (अंधेरी पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,73,538 eligible electors, of which 1,48,353 were male, 1,25,180 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 29 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,282 eligible electors, of which 1,57,896 were male, 1,28,386 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 29 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,529.
Andheri East has an elector sex ratio of 843.8.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Latke of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5479 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 34.52% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Shetty Suresh Hiriyanna of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5153 votes which was 3.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.74% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 166. Andheri East Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.76%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.45%, while it was 49.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.31%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 166. Andheri East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 252.
Extent: 166. Andheri East constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1255 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 220 and 330 to 680, Ward No. 2385 (Part) - E.B. No. 549 to 594, 628 to 639, 833.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Andheri East is: 19.1114 72.8731.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Andheri East results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz