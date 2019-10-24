Andheri East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंधेरी पूर्व): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

166. Andheri East (अंधेरी पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,73,538 eligible electors, of which 1,48,353 were male, 1,25,180 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 29 service voters had also registered to vote.

Andheri East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 3244 40.38% Murji Patel Kaka LEADING SS 3237 40.30% Ramesh Latke INC 1082 13.47% Amin Jagdish Kutty NOTA 238 2.96% Nota VBA 98 1.22% Sharad Sopan Yetam IND 58 0.72% Manojkumar Nayak Banjara BSP 40 0.50% Adv. Rahul Kamble IND 28 0.35% Kamlesh Kumar Nandlal Yadav BVA 8 0.10% Manish Prakash Raut

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,282 eligible electors, of which 1,57,896 were male, 1,28,386 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 29 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,76,529.

Andheri East has an elector sex ratio of 843.8.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Latke of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5479 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 34.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shetty Suresh Hiriyanna of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5153 votes which was 3.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 166. Andheri East Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.76%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.45%, while it was 49.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.31%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 166. Andheri East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 252.

Extent: 166. Andheri East constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1255 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 220 and 330 to 680, Ward No. 2385 (Part) - E.B. No. 549 to 594, 628 to 639, 833.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Andheri East is: 19.1114 72.8731.

