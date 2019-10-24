Andheri West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंधेरी पश्चिम): Ameet Bhaskar Satam of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

165. Andheri West (अंधेरी पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,680 eligible electors, of which 1,60,909 were male, 1,44,765 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 11 service voters had also registered to vote.

Andheri West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MNS -- -- Kishor Vishnu Rane CPM -- -- Narayanan Keshav Kidappil IND -- -- Sayyad Ameen Patel JADP -- -- Gulaam Haider Gulaam Mohammad Shaikh IND -- -- Dr. Ujjay Ramesh Jadhav BJP -- -- Ameet Bhaskar Satam LEADING AIMIM -- -- Arif Moinuddin Shaikh INC -- -- Ashok Bhau Jadhav NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,09,772 eligible electors, of which 1,65,237 were male, 1,44,535 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 11 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,87,021.

Andheri West has an elector sex ratio of 899.67.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameet Bhaskar Satam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24040 votes which was 16.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Bhau Jadhav of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 32158 votes which was 26.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.3% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 165. Andheri West Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 43.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.39%, while it was 42.33 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.89%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 165. Andheri West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 165. Andheri West constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1351, Ward No. 1352 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 316, 319 to 321, 324, 325, 327, 328, 419 to 495, Ward No. 1353 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 68, 159, 160, 164 to 180.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Andheri West is: 19.1142 72.8355.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Andheri West results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.