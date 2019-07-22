Take the pledge to vote

Bill Proposing 75% Reservation for Locals Introduced in Andhra Assembly

The other bills that were introduced included establishment of permanent OBC Commission, 50 per cent quota for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women in all government-nominated posts and government-nominated works.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:July 22, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Bill Proposing 75% Reservation for Locals Introduced in Andhra Assembly
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly on Monday. (News18)
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government introduced six bills in the Assembly on Monday amid protests from the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that sought a discussion on the Amaravati project.

The bills that were introduced included establishment of permanent OBC Commission, 75 per cent quota in industries for locals, 50 per cent quota for scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), backward classes (BC), minorities and women in all government-nominated posts and government-nominated works.

The bill for establishment of a commission for backward classes other than SCs and STs in the state will enable the panel to examine requests for inclusion of any class of citizens as a BC and hear complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of any class in such a list and tender such advice to the government as it deemed appropriate.

It also has the responsibility to make recommendations on matters relating to backward classes to the government from time to time.

The bill on employment of local candidates in industries and factories mandates the state government to ensure 75 per cent employment opportunities to locals. It also puts the government under obligation to provide training to eligible local candidates.

The bill, titled namely AP (50 per cent reservations to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in Work Contracts and Service Contracts given on nomination) will grant 29 per cent quota to BCs and minorities, 15 per cent to SCs and the remaining 6 percent will be for STs.

The bill mandating 50% reservation for women in nominated posts will include all positions in corporations, agencies, bodies, boards, societies and committees functioning under the administrative departments of the state government.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

