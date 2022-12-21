CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Politics » Andhra Celebrates CM Jagan Reddy’s Birthday with 500 Kg Cake
1-MIN READ

Andhra Celebrates CM Jagan Reddy’s Birthday with 500 Kg Cake

By: PV Ramana Kumar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 23:24 IST

Amaravati, India

The MLA wished the chief minister to celebrate many more birthdays with blessings from the people. (Photo: News18)

The MLA wished the chief minister to celebrate many more birthdays with blessings from the people. (Photo: News18)

Addressing the gathering, local MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad has termed CM Jagan Reddy as a “messiah” to the poor people in the state. He expressed his happiness in celebrating the party president’s birthday cheerfully

The ministers, public representatives and the YSRCP cadre in large numbers celebrated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday across the state on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion, they cut a huge cake weighing 500 kg opposite Sachivalayam-1 in Gollapudi of Vijayawada (rural) Mandal under Mylavaram constituency amid ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans raised by the party cadre.

Addressing the gathering, local MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad has termed CM Jagan Reddy as a “messiah” to the poor people in the state. He expressed his happiness in celebrating the party president’s birthday cheerfully.

The MLA wished the chief minister to celebrate many more birthdays with blessings from the people.

RELATED NEWS

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao(Vijayawada-West), Samineni Udaya Bhanu(Jaggaiahpet), Malladi Vishnu(Vijayawada-Central) and K Anil Kumar(Pamarru), Chief Minister’s programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram, Vijayawada City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu, AP Fiber Corporation and Digital India Programme chairman P Gowtham Reddy, YSRCP Vijayawada-East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, party senior leader Boppana Bhava Kumar and the party cadre in large number took part in the grand gala event.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Tags:
  1. Andhra Pradesh
  2. Jagan Mohan Reddy
first published:December 21, 2022, 23:13 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 23:24 IST
Read More