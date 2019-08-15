Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Reddy Urges Centre to Release Funds for Krishna-Godavari Linking Project

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre to release funds for Krishna-Godavari river linking project.

The proposed river linking project will enable Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to make ample use of about 3000 thousand million cubic (tmc) waters.

In a letter addressed to the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jagan Reddy asked the Centre to make speedy financial assistance for the project. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy handed over the letter to the union minister and sought his support to mitigate the decade-long drought problem in Nellore, Prakasham and Rayalaseema districts.

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that ‘upper states’ like Karnataka and Maharashtra are raising the heights of their projects increasing Andhra’s water shortage woes.

Jagan also stated that a group of irrigation experts and engineers have met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed lifting Godavari waters to AP.

Reddy said as Telangana has agreed to release Godavari waters to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, It is right time for the Centre to extend support with funding.

He further said that a total of 480 tmc water can be lifted in four months adding water will be used for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs in AP as well as in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the union minister has asked the YSRCP MP to submit the proposals and plan for Krishna and Godavari linking project.

