Andhra CM Asks PM Modi to Release Rs 32,625 cr Immediately to Tide Over Fiscal Stress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance worth Rs 32,625.25 crore, including the resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal 2014-15 and pension arrears payable to the state immediately. He also requested the prime minister to fulfil the promise of granting special status to the state as per the assurances given in the Parliament.

The Chief Minister met the Prime Minister in New Delhi today and asked to resolve several pending issues that remained unattended for the last eight years after the bifurcation.

Reddy apprised the Prime Minister of several issues that remained unsolved even after eight years of bifurcation following which the residual state of Andhra Pradesh suffered a lot. He explained that despite the special committee headed by the Union Finance Secretary holding several meetings and discussing the unsolved bifurcation issues and related assurances given by the Union Government in Parliament, no progress has been made to resolve key issues.

The Chief Minister also brought several other issues to the Prime Minister’s notice. He said the finance ministry has been imposing a plethora of restrictions on the Andhra Pradesh government on its permitted borrowings while adjusting the loans made by the previous TDP regime which had borrowed beyond the limits.

Reddy said that the YSRCP government has been facing several restrictions now for the wrongs of the TDP regime, adding that the state would suffer a lot financially if the restrictions continue unabated.

The Chief Minister told the prime minister that no final decision has been made by the Centre on the estimated expenditure of the Polavaram Project despite the Technical Advisory Committee finalizing the total project cost as Rs 55,548 crore. “Apart from not reimbursing the Rs. 2,937.92 crore spent by the state government on the project from its own revenues so far and releasing Rs 10,485.38 crore immediately on an ad-hoc basis to begin land acquisition and taking up the works of relief and rehabilitation of families displaced given the efforts to increase the height of the dam to 41.15 metres,” he added.

Reddy said take immediate steps to ensure that the Telangana government pays its dues of Rs 6,886 crore outstanding from Telangana Discoms immediately to Andhra Pradesh GENCO which is in dire straits. He also requested PM Modi to grant 14 more medical colleges to the state as there are only 12 medical colleges now to cater to the medical needs of the people as there are now 26 districts after reorganization with each district having a population of 18 lakhs.

He also urged the prime minister to allot mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa and extend all cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km long metro rail project in Visakhapatnam for which DPR has been already submitted.

The Chief Minister assured the Prime Minister that the Andhra Pradesh government is ready to face the emerging Covid threat.

