Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Pay Rich Tributes to YSR on Death Anniversary

To mark YS Rajasekhar Reddy 12th death anniversary, YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today paid rich floral tributes at Idupulapaya memorial in Kadapa district.

YSRTP president and daughter of YSR, YS Sharmila has also visited Idupulapaya and paid homage to YSR.

The chief minister has placed wreaths on the memorial and prayed at the site along with family members.

YS Vijayamma, the widow of YSR, Jagan’s wife Bharathi, and other party leaders attended the programme and prayed at the YSR Memorial.

In Andhra Pradesh capital, the party leaders and ministers paid tributes to the departed leader. In Delhi, at the YSRCP office, the MPs and other party leaders attended the death anniversary and paid floral tributes to YSR.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichander paid rich tributes to the departed leader. He recalled that the services of the YSR rule were noted for the welfare of the people. Harichandan tweeted that YSR schemes are being replicated by other States including Arogyasri, 108 ambulance services, 104 and others.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has been continuing the legacy of YSR with several welfare schemes.

