Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches New System to Ensure Doorstep Delivery of Basic Facilities

Amaravati: In his maiden Independence Day speech at the IGMS grounds in Vijayawada on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government will continue with its current policies. He defended the legislations that were recently enacted to provide reservation in jobs for locals and his government’s decision of reverse tendering.

After unfurling the tri-colour, Reddy said his government has taken many path-breaking decisions and will stick to its stand.

In his one-hour long address, the Chief Minister listed out the welfare schemes and legislations that his government has undertaken during its two-and-a-half months of governance. Reddy launched his government’s flagship programme “Village Volunteers System” for taking governance to people’s door-steps by involving over 2.8 lakh volunteers.

Reddy also announced that village secretariats will be launched from October 2, transforming the volunteers into a bridge between the government and the people. He said secretariats will be set up in each village to deliver governance to people within 72 hours. The scheme involves provision for one volunteer to cover 50 families in each village. Identity cards will be allotted to the volunteers and they will be given an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month.

The volunteers will first identify the beneficiaries, get to know their problems, and then delineate the schemes being provided by the government for them. The Chief Minister said the scheme will be able to reach the poorest of the poor and make all the villages self-sufficient.

The Chief Minister also said the volunteers will become leaders once they complete their term. A toll-free telephone number ‘1902’ will be set up in the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) to address the grievances of the people. The idea behind implementing the scheme is to infuse confidence among the people and to ensure basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Reddy also announced that YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme will start from October 15 under which, free electricity will be provided to farmers and each farmer will get Rs 12,500 per year for the next four years.

Speaking about ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme which will be launched on January 26 next year, Reddy said all mothers will be given Rs 15,000 per year to educate their children.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.