Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Arrives in Delhi ahead of Meeting with PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the national capital on Thursday evening and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss pending issues of the state, the officials said.
The chief minister is expected to call on Modi and other central ministers on Friday, they said.
Sources said the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) chief is expected to discuss the issues of special category status and the financial help of Rs 2.58 lakh crore to the debt-ridden state.
He is expected to invite PM Modi to Andhra Pradesh for the foundation ceremony of Kadapa Steel plant, which is scheduled to be held on the January 9, 2020.
Reddy's visit to PM Modi comes just two days after his Telangana counterpart was on a personal visit to Delhi.
He is also expected to request both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfil all the commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the sources added.
