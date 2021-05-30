'94.5% Election Manifesto Promises Fulfilled': Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Marks 2 Years of Governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday completed two years of governance in the state after a landslide victory in 2019 assembly elections. Calling the journey “satisfactory", he thanked people for the support and said the YSRCP-led government has fulfilled 94.5 per cent of the election manifesto promises in the state.

He said two documents will be shared with every house in Andhra Pradesh through volunteers which will carry all details of the election manifesto promises fulfilled in the last two years of his governance.

“I am proud to say that 94.5 per cent of the election manifesto promises were fulfilled and it will be shared to every household as a document. 66 per cent of women were benefitted from various welfare schemes and all these details will be shared with every household through volunteers. I thank everyone for their support during the last two years and prayed the god to give strength to fulfil all the dreams in the coming three years," he said.

To mark the occasion, he also released a letter titled ‘Rendo Yeta Ichhina matake pedda peeta’ (Second year too prominence to promises made) and a document “Maliyedu- Jagananna Thodu, Jagananna Manifesto 2019" at the camp office here.

Highlighting his achievement, YSRCP president further said that out of 1,64,68,591 households in Andhra Pradesh, 1,41,52,386 households were benefitted by any one of the schemes of the state government and added that Rs 95,528 crore was directly given to the people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and another Rs 37,197 core was given indirectly through other various schemes such as YSR Arogyasri, Jagananna Thodu, Gorumudha and YSR Sampoorna Poshana etc, totaling to nearly Rs 1.31 lakh crore without any scope for corruption and with transparency.

He said all the YSRCP-led state government schemes were implemented with the help of every village, ward volunteer, employee of the village, ward secretariats and the government employees including district collectors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here