Andhra CM Reddy Meets Odisha Counterpart Patnaik; Mechanism Set Up to Find Solution to Issues Affecting 2 States

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday. The CMs of two neighbouring States had a cordial and fruitful meeting at the Lok Seva Bhavan, CMO Odisha stated. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed by the two chief ministers, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

It was decided to work closely on resolving the following issues: Kotia group of villages, Neradi Barrage, Jhanjavathi Reservoir, Polavaram, Release of water for Bahuda river, and Mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in the Energy sector. Both the States extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

The Chief Ministers have decided that chief secretaries of both the States will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

“Both the States not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage. At times of need, both States have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during the natural disasters in the past,” the CMO further stated in a press note released after the meeting.

The States will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University, respectively. Besides, the appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood. It was decided to continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of Federalism discuss issues between the two States.

