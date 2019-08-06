Andhra CM YS Jagan Reddy Meets PM Modi, Discusses Special Category Status and Polavaram Project

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed, among other issues, the special category status for the state and the Polavaram irrigation project.

The meeting comes a day after Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supported the Centre's resolution in the Rajya Sabha for scrapping the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has two MPs in the Upper House and 22 in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said the meeting assumes significance because the debt-ridden YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government faces the daunting task of mobilising around Rs 40,000 crore to honour the 'Navaratna' (nine gems) promises made by the party in its election manifesto.

In the meeting with Modi, an official source said, Reddy requested the prime minister to honour the commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The chief minister, who has held a couple of meetings with Modi since assuming office two months ago, again urged him to accord special category status to the state as promised at the time of bifurcation of unified Andhra Pradesh, the source added.

Reddy also shared that the state government has a debt of Rs 2.58 lakh crore and at the same time has decided to implement the 'Navaratna' welfare schemes for the poor, the source said.

Besides, the state has also taken measures to ensure good governance by bringing in transparency, he said.

Reddy said the Centre has neither released the promised funds for backward districts nor reimbursed Rs 5,100 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project, the source said.

He pointed out that of Rs 2,100 crore promised for Andhra Pradesh's backward districts, the central government has so far only sanctioned Rs 1,050 crore.

Reddy sought Rs 23,300 crore from the Centre for the backward regions of the state on the lines of the Kalahandi Balangir Koraput region in Odisha, the source said.

Highlighting the need of completion of irrigation projects, he sought Rs 16,000 crore for rehabilitation and reimbursement of pending amount of Rs 5,100 crore for the Polavaram project.

In the meeting, the source said, the chief minister updated Modi about the alleged fraudulent practices adopted by the previous state government in awarding the Polavaram project contract and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that had led to pending bills of Rs 20,000 crore.

Reddy explained to Modi why his government took the decision to review the PPAs and terminate the Polavaram project contract.

Besides, he sought Rs 60,000 crore for laying water grid in the state to ensure water for each household.

On the second day of his visit, Reddy will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers to discuss issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

