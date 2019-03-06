Andhra Data Theft Row: Naidu Should Own Up to His Cybercrime, Says Jagan Reddy

Stating that the act of leaking confidential details of the state’s citizens was equal to cybercrime, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu should own up to the data theft.Addressing the media after meeting governor ESL Narasimhan, the leader of opposition said, “Naidu’s involvement in the cybercrime is evident as the confidential details of the residents of Andhra Pradesh like Aadhaar and bank account information were available with the private company called IT Grids. The wrongful possession and linking of the details collected by the TDP government is cybercrime and should be treated in the same manner. We will also take up the issue with the Election Commission and other authorities concerned as this would lead to chaos if left unchecked”.“Earlier, we had met the chief election commissioner and complained about a large number of missing names from the electoral rolls and on a detailed study, the issue has come into the open. For the past two-and-a-half years, Naidu has been collecting the data and linking the same with a private IT firm.“Considering the fact that 59 lakh bogus votes were present in the electoral list under various categories, we have lodged complaints with competent authorities and have asked our cadres to file Form 7 and Form 6 if their names are not found in the list or in case, they felt there was any foul play.” Reddy added.Form 7 initiates the process of inquiry to check whether a voter’s name is genuine and does not delete the name automatically as being wrongfully propagated by the ruling party, the YSRCP chief said.He said that Naidu was stooping too low by trying to project it as a conflict between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana because the complaint was filed in Hyderabad by Telangana Police.In any criminal case, the place of offense will be considered for lodging a complaint and this is what has happened, but the Telugu Desam Party chief was distorting the issue, he added.On Tuesday, Reddy has sought Naidu’s resignation over the alleged data theft of over three crore voters of Andhra Pradesh by the Hyderabad-based company.